Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in the field of military education discussed in Tehran

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by deputy rector of the National Defence University, rector of the Scientific Research Military Institute General Arif Hasanov visited Iran at the invitation of Major General Ismail Ahmadi Mugaddemin, head of the Higher National Defence University.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reports that the delegation visited the Higher National Defence University of Iran and got acquainted with scientific and educational bases.

At the meeting the importance of mutual visits and similar meetings aimed at developing the cooperation between the two countries was emphasised.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the exposition displaying military products produced by the Iranian Ministry of Defence, visited the Command and Staff Academy and the International Cooperation Department of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

It was reported that during the meetings, the sides exchanged views on military education.