Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in the field of military education discussed in Tehran
Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in the field of military education discussed in Tehran
An Azerbaijani delegation headed by deputy rector of the National Defence University, rector of the Scientific Research Military Institute General Arif Hasanov visited Iran at the invitation of Major General Ismail Ahmadi Mugaddemin, head of the Higher National Defence University.
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reports that the delegation visited the Higher National Defence University of Iran and got acquainted with scientific and educational bases.
At the meeting the importance of mutual visits and similar meetings aimed at developing the cooperation between the two countries was emphasised.
The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the exposition displaying military products produced by the Iranian Ministry of Defence, visited the Command and Staff Academy and the International Cooperation Department of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
It was reported that during the meetings, the sides exchanged views on military education.
-
- Economics
- 18 January 2024 12:26
-
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
-
- 18 January 2024, 16:03
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%. Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
-
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
Leave a review