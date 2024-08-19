Azerbaijani military take part in exercises in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani military take part in exercises in Kazakhstan
According to the joint plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, joint tactical and special exercises "Altyn Kyran - 2024" are being held at the "Koktal" training ground in Zharkent, Almaty region of Kazakhstan.
A group of Azerbaijani Armed Forces servicemen went to Kazakhstan to participate in these exercises, which will last until August 24, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.
It is not reported on the number of military personnel and what kind of troops they represent.
Politics
-
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
-
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
Leave a review