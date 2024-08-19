  • contact.az Contact
Azerbaijani military take part in exercises in Kazakhstan

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

According to the joint plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, joint tactical and special exercises "Altyn Kyran - 2024" are being held at the "Koktal" training ground in Zharkent, Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

A group of Azerbaijani Armed Forces servicemen went to Kazakhstan to participate in these exercises, which will last until August 24, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It is not reported on the number of military personnel and what kind of troops they represent.

