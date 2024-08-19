Azerbaijani military take part in exercises in Kazakhstan

According to the joint plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, joint tactical and special exercises "Altyn Kyran - 2024" are being held at the "Koktal" training ground in Zharkent, Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

A group of Azerbaijani Armed Forces servicemen went to Kazakhstan to participate in these exercises, which will last until August 24, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It is not reported on the number of military personnel and what kind of troops they represent.