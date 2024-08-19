There will still be no water supply in several districts of Baku
Due to an accident on the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline, water supply to Absheron region, Yasamal, Sabail, Nasimi, Binagadi, Sabunchu, Khazar, Surakhany and Pirallahi districts of Baku and Ramany settlement will be cut off till 21 August. This is stated in the report of the State Agency for Water Resources of the country.
It is planned that repair and restoration works which started in the morning of 19 August will be over by the evening of 20 August. Since 21 August, water will be supplied in the previous mode.
Last week, many districts of Baku experienced water supply disruptions due to repair and restoration works on the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline.
