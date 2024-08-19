Head of State Committee for Religious Organisations to take part in conference in Brazil

Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Organisations Ramin Mammadov will take part in the G-20 Inter-religious Forum (IF20) to be held in Brazil on 19-23 August. This is stated in the report of the State Committee.

On the agenda of the forum are global problems of religious sphere, as well as sustainable development, fight against poverty and inequality, reforms of global governance, conflict resolution, food security and climate change.

The G-20 Inter-religious Forum, held since 2014, provides a platform for religious institutions and research institutes to discuss the UN Sustainable Development Goals.