Head of State Committee for Religious Organisations to take part in conference in Brazil
Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Organisations Ramin Mammadov will take part in the G-20 Inter-religious Forum (IF20) to be held in Brazil on 19-23 August. This is stated in the report of the State Committee.
On the agenda of the forum are global problems of religious sphere, as well as sustainable development, fight against poverty and inequality, reforms of global governance, conflict resolution, food security and climate change.
The G-20 Inter-religious Forum, held since 2014, provides a platform for religious institutions and research institutes to discuss the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Politics
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
