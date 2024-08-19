Сourt hearing against PPFА chairman Ali Kerimli postponed

On August 19, the preparatory session of the court on the complaint against the chairman of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli was postponed to August 26.

The reason for this was the documents of the plaintiff's lawyer. On August 13, the Nasimi district court began a preliminary hearing on the complaint in the order of special charges against Ali Kerimli.

The complaint was filed by the former chairman of the control and audit commission of the PPFA, Aydin Aliyev. He asks to open a criminal case against Kerimli under Article 147.1 of the Criminal Code (slander, information discrediting honor and dignity).

The plaintiff asked the court to sentence Ali Kerimli to 6 months of imprisonment.