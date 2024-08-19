Сourt hearing against PPFА chairman Ali Kerimli postponed
Сourt hearing against PPFА chairman Ali Kerimli postponed
On August 19, the preparatory session of the court on the complaint against the chairman of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli was postponed to August 26.
The reason for this was the documents of the plaintiff's lawyer. On August 13, the Nasimi district court began a preliminary hearing on the complaint in the order of special charges against Ali Kerimli.
The complaint was filed by the former chairman of the control and audit commission of the PPFA, Aydin Aliyev. He asks to open a criminal case against Kerimli under Article 147.1 of the Criminal Code (slander, information discrediting honor and dignity).
The plaintiff asked the court to sentence Ali Kerimli to 6 months of imprisonment.
Politics
-
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
-
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
-
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
Leave a review