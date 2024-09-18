Azerbaijani native killed in Kursk sent to war forcibly – relatives
Azerbaijani native killed in Kursk sent to war forcibly – relatives
A week ago, 28-year-old native of Azerbaijan Hikmet Agayev died during the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia. He was a native of Motlayatag village of Astara region.
Relatives of the deceased told Turan that he left for Russia 10 years ago, lived and worked in the city of Novomoskovsk, Tula region of the Russian Federation, and received Russian citizenship.
Agayev was sent to the army compulsorily 1 year 3 months ago when he applied to one of the state bodies for business. Agayev served in the infantry and was wounded once.
The body of the deceased will be sent to his homeland for burial.
-
-
- Finance
- 18 September 2024 13:29
Politics
-
- 18 September 2024, 17:41
On September 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Joshua Huck. The meeting focused on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the regional situation in the post-conflict period, and the prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Despite efforts to create a positive dynamic in bilateral relations and cooperation prospects, biased opinions from certain U.S. officials negatively impact our bilateral relations," the statement noted.
-
Dozens of international human rights organizations have sent a letter to Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Perri to urge him not to ratify the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE due to increasing repression following the presidential elections on February 7 and the parliamentary elections on September 1, 2024, which have led to unprecedented repression.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:45
On September 19, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will travel to Russia to participate in the XX International Muslim Forum. The event, themed "The Path to Peace: Dialogue as the Basis for Harmonious Coexistence," will take place in Moscow on September 21. The visit is at the invitation of the Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin.
-
- 18 September 2024, 15:37
Economist and PhD candidate at Istanbul University Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike for 97 days at the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility. On September 17, he was visited by representatives from the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to his lawyer Rovshan Rahimli. The lawyer stated that the Penitentiary Service is applying pressure on Gasimov to end his hunger strike.
Leave a review