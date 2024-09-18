Azerbaijani native killed in Kursk sent to war forcibly – relatives

A week ago, 28-year-old native of Azerbaijan Hikmet Agayev died during the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia. He was a native of Motlayatag village of Astara region.

Relatives of the deceased told Turan that he left for Russia 10 years ago, lived and worked in the city of Novomoskovsk, Tula region of the Russian Federation, and received Russian citizenship.

Agayev was sent to the army compulsorily 1 year 3 months ago when he applied to one of the state bodies for business. Agayev served in the infantry and was wounded once.

The body of the deceased will be sent to his homeland for burial.