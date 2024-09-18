Coup d'état attempt by pro-Russian forces uncovered in Armenia

The National Security Service of Armenia has reported the disclosure of an attempt of violent seizure of power. 30 searches have been conducted, there are arrested people. Cases have been initiated against seven people, four are wanted.

Reportedly, a group of conspirators recruited Armenian citizens and sent them to a military training camp in Rostov-on-Don, where they were trained in weapons “for further combat duty.

”However, the organizers later said that the group's goal was to seize power in Armenia. Some of those recruited refused to participate in this and returned to Armenia.

No names of those arrested and participants in the plot are disclosed, but there are former residents of Karabakh among them.

Note that the preparations had been underway for several months and at the same time the number of those recruited to participate in the seizure of power was growing. Among them were Karabakh Armenians.

It is reported that the organizers had accomplices in Russia who were engaged in checking the reliability of the group members, their political views and possible links to the Armenian authorities.

Recall that the group members were stationed at the Arbat military base, where they received military training.