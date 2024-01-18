Azerbaijani parliamentarians urged to adopt sanctions against France

In response to the resolution of the French Senate, which called for sanctions against Azerbaijan, the Foreign Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis in its statement called on official Baku to take retaliatory measures against Paris.

In particular, it is proposed to impose sanctions against France, freeze all assets of French officials in Azerbaijan, stop all economic ties with France.

It is also proposed to withdraw all French companies, including Total, from Azerbaijan. French companies should not be allowed to participate in any projects ordered by Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is instructed to take steps to recognise the independence of Kanaka, Maohi-Nui and Corsica.

*On 17 January, the French Senate almost unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan over the anti-terrorist operation carried out last September by Baku on its sovereign territory in Karabakh.