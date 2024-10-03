Azerbaijan’s Crackdown on Civil Society Intensifies, Human Rights Group Warns
Azerbaijan’s Crackdown on Civil Society Intensifies, Human Rights Group Warns
The Human Rights House Foundation (HRHF) on Monday condemned the escalating suppression of civil society in Azerbaijan during its statement at the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference, citing the arrest of prominent activist Anar Mammadli as a stark example of the ongoing repression.
Speaking at the Democratic Institutions panel, Dave Elseroad, representative of HRHF, highlighted the deteriorating situation for independent voices in the country. "Azerbaijan has a longstanding and well-documented record of repressing critical voices," Elseroad stated. He emphasized that over the past year, authorities have intensified their crackdown, targeting remaining independent civil society organizations and media outlets with unfounded but severe criminal charges.
Elseroad singled out the case of Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring & Democracy Studies Center and member of Human Rights House Azerbaijan. Mammadli was arrested on April 29 on fabricated charges shortly after his organization published a critical analysis of the February presidential election and announced a new coalition on climate justice ahead of COP29. Elseroad noted that Mammadli's detention followed his participation in a Human Dimension Meeting in Vienna, where he publicly denounced Azerbaijan’s fraudulent elections and human rights abuses.
"The arrest and ongoing detention of Anar does not take place in isolation," Elseroad added. He outlined that since 2023, Azerbaijani authorities have intensified their crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers, independent journalists, opposition politicians, civil society activists, and academics. This widespread repression, Elseroad warned, threatens to eliminate all forms of dissent and legitimate human rights work, particularly in the lead-up to COP29 and the upcoming snap presidential and parliamentary elections, which have been criticized by the ODIHR election observation mission for lacking competitiveness and democratic standards.
The HRHF representative also acknowledged statements from European Union and United States officials earlier in the day, commending their attention to Azerbaijan’s human rights situation. He called on participating states to consider the value of Azerbaijan’s participation in the Human Dimension Conference and urged them to take steps ahead of COP29 to pressure Azerbaijani authorities to reverse their repressive measures.
The Warsaw conference, focusing on democratic institutions, has seen increased participation from government-aligned civil society organizations, a development HRHF attributes to the ongoing crackdown in Azerbaijan. The foundation's statement underscores growing international concern over Azerbaijan's human rights record and the shrinking space for civil society within the country.
Politics
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:28
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the extension of pre-trial detention for 11 journalists in Azerbaijan and urges the authorities to release them ahead of the COP29 climate conference in November.
-
- 4 October 2024, 14:54
On Friday, the Narimanov District Court of Baku reviewed the lawsuit filed by Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic news department at Turan agency, against the online publication Qafqazinfo.az. The hearing took place without Babaly's presence, despite the court having previously granted the defense's request for the plaintiff to attend, his lawyer, Rasul Jafarov said. The court appointed a linguistic expert to determine whether there were defamatory and insulting statements in the materials published by Qafqazinfo.az, which were cited by the plaintiff. Proceedings in the case have been suspended until the expert's report is received.
-
- 4 October 2024, 13:42
60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.
