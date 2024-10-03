Arrest terms of 'Toplum TV' case accused extended for another 3 months
The Khatai district court of Baku has today granted the petitions of the investigation to extend the terms of pre-trial detention of the accused in the 'Toplum TV' case.
Thus, the arrest terms of Akif Gurbanov, director of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives (IDI); member of the same Institute Ruslan Izzatli; activist Ilkin Amrakhov; founder of 'Toplum TV' Alesker Mammadli and employees of this publication: Mushfig Jabbar and Ali Zeynalov have been extended for three months.
The defense lawyers claimed that the detention of the defendants in the case was unjustified and intend to appeal against the court decisions.
The issue of extending the arrest term of another activist Ramin Babayev will be considered presumably on 4 October.
*On 6-8 March nine journalists of 'Tolum TV' and its partner organisation, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were accused of smuggling foreign currency. Seven were arrested and two were placed under police supervision. The defendants in the case deny the charges. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.
3 October 2024 14:01
4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
4 October 2024, 15:28
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the extension of pre-trial detention for 11 journalists in Azerbaijan and urges the authorities to release them ahead of the COP29 climate conference in November.
4 October 2024, 14:54
On Friday, the Narimanov District Court of Baku reviewed the lawsuit filed by Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic news department at Turan agency, against the online publication Qafqazinfo.az. The hearing took place without Babaly's presence, despite the court having previously granted the defense's request for the plaintiff to attend, his lawyer, Rasul Jafarov said. The court appointed a linguistic expert to determine whether there were defamatory and insulting statements in the materials published by Qafqazinfo.az, which were cited by the plaintiff. Proceedings in the case have been suspended until the expert's report is received.
4 October 2024, 13:42
60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.
