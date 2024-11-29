Azerbaijan's Security Sector Losses Total 50 People in 11 Months

The losses in Azerbaijan’s defense and security sector for the first 11 months of 2024 amounted to at least 50 people. Of these, 48 were non-combat losses. Two other military personnel died after being injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023, remaining in a coma for an extended period, reports the Caspian Defense Studies Institute.

Among the casualties: 15 people died in traffic accidents; 5 died in various accidents; 12 died from poisoning and other illnesses; 9 committed suicide; 4 were victims of unlawful actions; 2 died due to careless handling of weapons; 1 died from unknown causes.

Of the deceased, 43 served in the Ministry of Defense, 3 in the Internal Troops, 3 in the State Border Service, and 1 in the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

24 of the deceased were soldiers, 14 were officers, 9 were contract soldiers, and 3 were warrant officers.

In 2024, 19 servicemen were wounded for various reasons: 15 were injured in accidents; 2 were injured by enemy gunfire; 1 was poisoned.

21 of the deaths occurred in the liberated territories, 14 in military units close to the former conflict zone, and the remaining 15 in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

In 2023, the losses in the defense and security sector totaled at least 260 military personnel, including 212 killed in combat conditions, with the remainder being non-combat losses.

The Caspian Defense Studies Institute, as an analytical center, started its work in February 2015 in Germany. One of its founders was Jasur Sumerinli, who headed the "Doctrine" center for military journalism research in Azerbaijan until his departure in September 2014.