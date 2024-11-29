Georgia's Government Losing Support in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense, but Receives Congratulations from Baku

Several dozen employees of Georgia’s Ministry of Defense have declared their commitment to the course of EU and NATO membership, calling it the only path to the country's security. They issued a joint statement against the backdrop of the government’s decision to freeze negotiations on EU accession.

"European and Euro-Atlantic integration is the only way to further strengthen the country's security and sovereignty, as well as the main priority of the country's foreign policy and security policy, as affirmed by both the Constitution of Georgia and all relevant national and departmental documents," the statement reads.

The authors of the statement emphasized the importance of cooperation with European and Euro-Atlantic structures, as well as the contribution of Western partners to the development of Georgia’s defense capabilities.

At present, the statement has been signed by 43 individuals, employees from various departments within the Ministry of Defense. On Thursday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the removal of the issue of opening EU accession negotiations from the agenda until 2028 and the rejection of all EU budget grants.

President Salome Zourabichvili called on citizens to oppose the government's decision. She specifically addressed ambassadors, civil servants, military personnel, and police.

Following this, several dozen employees from the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed opposition to the government's decision to freeze Euro-integration, calling it incompatible with the country’s strategic interests and contrary to the Constitution. They warned that this could lead to Georgia's isolation and the loss of a historic opportunity to join the EU. By now, the number of signatories has grown to nearly 100.

In protest against the government's stance, Georgia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Otar Berdzenishvili, announced his resignation.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on his re-election to the post.