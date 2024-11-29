Georgia's Government Losing Support in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense, but Receives Congratulations from Baku
Georgia's Government Losing Support in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense, but Receives Congratulations from Baku
Several dozen employees of Georgia’s Ministry of Defense have declared their commitment to the course of EU and NATO membership, calling it the only path to the country's security. They issued a joint statement against the backdrop of the government’s decision to freeze negotiations on EU accession.
"European and Euro-Atlantic integration is the only way to further strengthen the country's security and sovereignty, as well as the main priority of the country's foreign policy and security policy, as affirmed by both the Constitution of Georgia and all relevant national and departmental documents," the statement reads.
The authors of the statement emphasized the importance of cooperation with European and Euro-Atlantic structures, as well as the contribution of Western partners to the development of Georgia’s defense capabilities.
At present, the statement has been signed by 43 individuals, employees from various departments within the Ministry of Defense. On Thursday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the removal of the issue of opening EU accession negotiations from the agenda until 2028 and the rejection of all EU budget grants.
President Salome Zourabichvili called on citizens to oppose the government's decision. She specifically addressed ambassadors, civil servants, military personnel, and police.
Following this, several dozen employees from the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed opposition to the government's decision to freeze Euro-integration, calling it incompatible with the country’s strategic interests and contrary to the Constitution. They warned that this could lead to Georgia's isolation and the loss of a historic opportunity to join the EU. By now, the number of signatories has grown to nearly 100.
In protest against the government's stance, Georgia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Otar Berdzenishvili, announced his resignation.
Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on his re-election to the post.
Politics
-
- 29 November 2024, 21:43
Three members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) have been detained over the past two days.
-
- 29 November 2024, 17:28
The losses in Azerbaijan’s defense and security sector for the first 11 months of 2024 amounted to at least 50 people. Of these, 48 were non-combat losses. Two other military personnel died after being injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023, remaining in a coma for an extended period, reports the Caspian Defense Studies Institute.
-
- 29 November 2024, 15:34
A travel ban has been imposed on Samira Gassimly, the wife of political scientist Azer Gassimly. She herself informed Turan about this. On November 30, she was not allowed to depart from Baku airport for an overseas business trip.
-
On Friday, the State Security Service (SGB) issued an official statement confirming the arrest of Gahraman Mammadov, the assistant military attaché of Azerbaijan in the U.S., who was previously detained in Istanbul with 70 kg of gold. Mammadov is accused of smuggling in conspiracy with another Azerbaijani citizen, Anar Gassimov, and foreign nationals.
Leave a review