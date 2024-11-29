  • contact.az Contact
  Does the mentality hinder the reconciliation of Armenia with Azerbaijan? - a talk with Robert Ustyan at 21:00
The news agency Turan

Does the mentality hinder the reconciliation of Armenia with Azerbaijan? - a talk with Robert Ustyan at 21:00

  Will Georgia Turn Away from Europe? Difficult question
    • 29 November 2024, 19:54

    Will Georgia Turn Away from Europe?

    Following Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to postpone EU membership negotiations until 2028, protests erupted in Tbilisi. The government also declared its intention to forgo EU budgetary grants until 2028, stating that Georgia would be economically prepared to begin membership talks by then.

  Elections Under a New Law in the New Year: What Does the Law Say? Difficult question
    • 28 November 2024, 22:53

    Elections Under a New Law in the New Year: What Does the Law Say?

    Municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025, as announced during a session of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on November 27. On October 18, 2024, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) reviewed a draft law proposing amendments to the "List of Municipalities of the Republic of Azerbaijan," an appendix to the Law "On Municipal Territories and Lands."

  Discussion Agenda with Nasimi Mammadli Difficult question
    • 27 November 2024, 13:24

    Discussion Agenda with Nasimi Mammadli

    Səhiyyə Nazirliyinin tabeliyindəki İctimai Səhiyyə və İslahatlar Mərkəzinin mülki müdafiə qərargahının rəisi Ədalət Verdiyev həbs edilib. Həm də ehtiyatda olan zabit olaraq, hərbi ekspert kimi fəaliyyət göstərən Ədalət Verdiyev dövlət sirri hesab edilən hərbi məlumatları yaymaqda ittiham olunur. Bu barədə Baş Prokurorluğun mətbuat xidməti məlumat yayıb.

  COP29 Results Through the Eyes of an Eco-Activist Difficult question
    • 26 November 2024, 19:35

    COP29 Results Through the Eyes of an Eco-Activist

    When the curtains closed on COP29 on November 23, the two-week-long climate summit, hosted in Azerbaijan’s capital and chaired by its Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, left a mix of relief and discontent in its wake. While a formal agreement was declared, the contentious journey to get there revealed deep divisions and lingering questions about the global commitment to combating climate change.

Мешает ли менталитет примирению Армении с Азербайджаном? - беседа с Робертом Устяном


