Bahruz Samedov temporarily withdrew his complaint against Prosecutor's Office

On 18 October, the Baku's Sabail district court considered the complaint of young researcher Bahruz Samedov against the lack of results of the investigation due to physical pressures on him after his detention.

On 23 August, when selecting a preventive measure against Samedov, he complained about some pressures on him after detention, lawyer Zibeida Sadygova told journalists. The Sabail court then decided to refer the statement to the Prosecutor's Office for investigation.

‘However, about two months have passed and no investigation conducted, and we filed a complaint to the court due to the inaction of the Prosecutor's Office,’ the lawyer said.

However, during the trial on 18 October, Samedov and his lawyer decided to temporarily withdraw the complaint, as the Prosecutor's Office has not yet taken a final decision.

‘If, the complaint against the pressures on Samedov will not be redressed again, we will apply to the court once,’ - said Sadygova.

At the same time, as he was being led into the courthouse, Samedov managed to shout in English in the direction of journalists and activists: ‘Support my vote on COP29’.

*On 21 August, during a search of Samedov's flat, his computers, phones, diplomas and books were seized, his grandmother reported earlier.

The same day Samedov was detained, and two days later a court arrested him for 4 months on charges of state treason.

The EU and a number of international NGOs have condemned the persecution of Samedov, known for his pacifist views. He is also known for publishing critical articles and commentaries against the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. He is the author of 'OC Media' and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.

Human rights activists recognized Samedov as a political prisoner.