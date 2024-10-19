Forecasters predict rainy weather on Sunday
Forecasters predict rainy weather on Sunday
Precipitation will occur in some places in Baku and Apsheron peninsula on Sunday, 20 October. At night, rain will intensify in Absheron, there is possibility of thunderstorms. Precipitation In the afternoon will gradually stop.
Moderate north-west wind will change into north-east wind in the afternoon.
Air temperature will be +11 +13° at night and +14 +16° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology reports.
Rain with thunderstorms is expected at times in some areas of Azerbaijan. Precipitation will turn into heavy rain in some areas, there is possibility of hail, snow in the mountains.Precipitation will gradually stop in the afternoon, fog is expected at times, moderate eastern wind will blow.
Temperature will be +9 +13° at night and +14 +18° during the day. In the mountains from -1° to +4° is expected at night, +4 +7° during the day.
-
- Politics
- 19 October 2024 13:14
-
- Macroeconomy
- 19 October 2024 13:58
Social
-
- 19 October 2024, 13:02
On how dangerous it is to start a business in Azerbaijan
-
- 19 October 2024, 12:29
An emergency incident in the Baku Metro this morning caused a delay in the movement of trains.
-
- 18 October 2024, 15:37
On October 19, brief precipitation will continue in the capital. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will be +13 to +15 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach +15 to +17 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% both day and night.
-
- 18 October 2024, 15:30
On October 18, the third meeting in the "3+3" format is being held in Istanbul with the participation of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran. Although Georgia is included in the "3+3" format, the country has announced, as it did in previous meetings, that it will not participate in this meeting either.
Leave a review