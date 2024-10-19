Forecasters predict rainy weather on Sunday

Precipitation will occur in some places in Baku and Apsheron peninsula on Sunday, 20 October. At night, rain will intensify in Absheron, there is possibility of thunderstorms. Precipitation In the afternoon will gradually stop.

Moderate north-west wind will change into north-east wind in the afternoon.

Air temperature will be +11 +13° at night and +14 +16° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology reports.

Rain with thunderstorms is expected at times in some areas of Azerbaijan. Precipitation will turn into heavy rain in some areas, there is possibility of hail, snow in the mountains.Precipitation will gradually stop in the afternoon, fog is expected at times, moderate eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be +9 +13° at night and +14 +18° during the day. In the mountains from -1° to +4° is expected at night, +4 +7° during the day.