Bakhtiyar Hajiyev Accuses Court of Deliberately Delaying Proceedings

On September 13, the trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, the testimonies of the five remaining witnesses, who had not appeared in court previously, were read out. Hajiyev once again accused the judges of deliberately delaying the trial and violating Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court then began reviewing documents and started viewing a video recording of the incident between Hajiyev and the recognized victim, Ulviya Muradova (Alovlu), in the Yasamal District Court. The initial reason for Hajiyev’s arrest was this incident. The video review will continue at the next hearing on September 20.

Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022, following a complaint from journalist Ulviya Alovlu. He was initially charged under Articles 221 ("hooliganism") and 289 ("contempt of court") of the Criminal Code. In July 2023, charges were added under Articles 192 ("illegal entrepreneurship"), 193-1 ("money laundering"), and 206 ("smuggling") of the Criminal Code. On November 7, 2023, an additional charge under Article 213.1 of the Criminal Code (failure to pay taxes, unemployment insurance, and mandatory medical and social insurance contributions) was also brought against him.

Hajiyev denies all charges and claims that he is being persecuted for criticizing the authorities and calling for international sanctions against Azerbaijani officials and security forces involved in repression. Human rights advocates have recognized him as a political prisoner.