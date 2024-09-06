Baku could act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine – I.Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of Baku playing a role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He made this statement on Friday while answering questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. "Hypothetically speaking, it is quite possible. Considering that we, along with Russia and Ukraine, were part of the USSR for 70 years, we maintain extensive multilateral ties with them, both through personal contacts and in the political sphere," said Aliyev. According to him, Azerbaijan has "very good relations" with both Ukraine and Russia.

"We support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and all countries. At the same time, we have not been and will not become part of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign," he added. Given the pragmatism in Azerbaijan's relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Baku could play a certain mediating role in this process. However, Azerbaijan is not currently taking the initiative on this issue. "But if our participation is required, we are ready," emphasized Aliyev.