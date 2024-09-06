Baku could act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine – I.Aliyev
Baku could act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine – I.Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of Baku playing a role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He made this statement on Friday while answering questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. "Hypothetically speaking, it is quite possible. Considering that we, along with Russia and Ukraine, were part of the USSR for 70 years, we maintain extensive multilateral ties with them, both through personal contacts and in the political sphere," said Aliyev. According to him, Azerbaijan has "very good relations" with both Ukraine and Russia.
"We support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and all countries. At the same time, we have not been and will not become part of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign," he added. Given the pragmatism in Azerbaijan's relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Baku could play a certain mediating role in this process. However, Azerbaijan is not currently taking the initiative on this issue. "But if our participation is required, we are ready," emphasized Aliyev.
-
-
- Economics
- 6 September 2024 16:22
Politics
-
Vafa Nagi (Nagieva) - a candidate from Neftchala district for the Milli Majlis elections on 1 September, was detained in Neftchala on Friday.
-
- 6 September 2024, 20:54
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced cautious optimism on Friday about the potential for a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev regarding the continuation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine. This agreement is crucial for a number of European countries as the current transit contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
-
- 6 September 2024, 18:41
Baku Serious Crimes Court heard his testimony at the trial of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu.
-
- 6 September 2024, 17:33
On Friday, the Khatai District Court in Baku extended the detention of economist Farid Mehralizade for an additional three months. According to the court's decision, he will remain in custody until December 19, his lawyer, Javad Javadov, reported. Mehralizade was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case. However, he denies the charges, stating that he has no connection to the publication and only provided expert comments to this and other media outlets.
Leave a review