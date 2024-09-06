Iran continues to oppose the Zangezur Corridor project
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed the country’s firm disagreement with any changes to borders in the region, according to Iranian media. "Regional peace, security, and stability are not merely preferences but the foundation of our national security," Araghchi wrote on his “X” account. "Any threat to the territorial integrity of our neighbors from the North, South, East, or West, or any change in borders, is absolutely unacceptable and is a red line for Iran," he stated, without specifying which threat he was referring to or to whom.
The minister's remarks followed several days of Iranian media reporting on the "negative" consequences of the Zangezur Corridor, which is intended to link Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan "without Armenian checkpoints," advising Russia to withdraw its support for this controversial idea, according to “Tasnim” news agency.
In its characteristic vague and categorical manner, Tehran is criticizing issues it finds troubling. However, for the first time in a long while, Tehran has started to criticize Russia, which also supports the idea of the Zangezur Corridor but under its own control.
Tehran’s criticism came after the official Yerevan stated that it is considering the possibility of transferring control of the Zangezur Corridor to an international company.
Moscow has opposed this, stating that according to the agreement of November 9, 2020, Russian border guards should control the road. Moscow is also against the presence of international forces in the region. It seems that Tehran’s clerics are unable to understand that Moscow is opposed to foreign presence in Zangezur, not to the transportation corridor itself.
Вася
2024-09-06
Не думаю, что вообще они когда-нибудь дадут его открыть. По любому. Они спят и видят устроить Крым наш в отношении нас, а вы хотите им поломать сию мечту, возможностью прямого коридора для помощи в случае от турок. Персы, конечно, сволочи, но не идиоты.