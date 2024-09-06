  • contact.az Contact
Weather on Saturday

On September 7th, changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku; moderate northwest wind. Daytime temperatures will range from +25 to +29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 60-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.

Rain with thunderstorms and occasional fog will be in various mountainous regions across the country; and moderate wind coming from the west. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will be between +28 and +33 degrees Celsius, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from +15 to +20 degrees Celsius.

  • What to Expect from the New National Assembly? Social
    • 6 September 2024, 16:40

    What to Expect from the New National Assembly?

    Five days have passed since the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. Although the Central Election Commission (CEC) has not yet finalized the protocols, the leading candidates from all 125 constituencies have been announced. What can be expected from them?

  • Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operations Company met with journalists Social
    • 5 September 2024, 17:35

    Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operations Company met with journalists

    On 4 September, Bakcell, the country's fastest mobile operator, together with Baku City Circuit Operations Company, organised a breakfast for journalists. At the meeting, representatives of Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operations Company spoke in detail about the importance of holding motor racing competitions in Azerbaijan and answered journalists' questions.

  • Wind in the capital, and  rain in the mountains Social
    • 5 September 2024, 14:06

    Wind in the capital, and  rain in the mountains

    On August 6, in Baku, the weather will be overcast with no precipitation. The wind will be north-western and gusty. The temperature will be +19 to +23°C at night, and +26 to +29°C during the day. In the mountainous regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +25 to +30°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be +18 to +22°C.

  • Azerbaijan to take preventive measures against monkeypox Social
    • 5 September 2024, 13:15

    Azerbaijan to take preventive measures against monkeypox

    Owing to the accelerated spread of monkeypox in various countries of the world, preventive measures are expected to be taken in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Health reports.

