Weather on Saturday

On September 7th, changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku; moderate northwest wind. Daytime temperatures will range from +25 to +29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 60-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.

Rain with thunderstorms and occasional fog will be in various mountainous regions across the country; and moderate wind coming from the west. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will be between +28 and +33 degrees Celsius, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from +15 to +20 degrees Celsius.