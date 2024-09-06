Weather on Saturday
On September 7th, changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku; moderate northwest wind. Daytime temperatures will range from +25 to +29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be 60-70% at night and 40-45% during the day.
Rain with thunderstorms and occasional fog will be in various mountainous regions across the country; and moderate wind coming from the west. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will be between +28 and +33 degrees Celsius, while in the mountains, temperatures will range from +15 to +20 degrees Celsius.
Social
-
- 6 September 2024, 16:40
Five days have passed since the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. Although the Central Election Commission (CEC) has not yet finalized the protocols, the leading candidates from all 125 constituencies have been announced. What can be expected from them?
-
- 5 September 2024, 17:35
On 4 September, Bakcell, the country's fastest mobile operator, together with Baku City Circuit Operations Company, organised a breakfast for journalists. At the meeting, representatives of Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operations Company spoke in detail about the importance of holding motor racing competitions in Azerbaijan and answered journalists' questions.
-
- 5 September 2024, 14:06
On August 6, in Baku, the weather will be overcast with no precipitation. The wind will be north-western and gusty. The temperature will be +19 to +23°C at night, and +26 to +29°C during the day. In the mountainous regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind will be western and gusty. In the lowlands, temperatures will range from +25 to +30°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be +18 to +22°C.
-
- 5 September 2024, 13:15
Owing to the accelerated spread of monkeypox in various countries of the world, preventive measures are expected to be taken in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Health reports.
Leave a review