Public activist Nijat Ibrahim not released from country
Public activist Nijat Ibrahim could not leave Azerbaijan on 6 September. He was not allowed through the border point of Baku International Airport for a flight to Chisinau.
‘We, the whole family were going to fly to Chisinau, but I was not allowed through at the border checkpoint, saying that the Interior Ministry had introduced a "stop" on leaving the country,’ he told Turan.
At the same time, Ibrahim's wife and two young daughters were allowed through. "The family members wanted to go back, but they were told they would only be allowed back from the plane under police supervision. In the end, they flew away and I stayed behind," Ibrahim revealed.
"There are no criminal cases against me. In 2021, I was sentenced to one year and three months imprisonment on charges of spreading the coronavirus. I was actually arrested for intending to hold a protest rally in front of the Presidential administration. I have fully served that sentence," Ibrahim said.
According to the activist, he was once prevented from leaving the country in 2022. The ban was not lifted even after a court ruled it illegal in May this year.
‘After the court's decision, I thought there was no longer a problem, however, it turned out not to be the case,’ Ibrahim said.
"This ban is related to my social activities. I am against lawlessness and I criticize it on social media," he added.
