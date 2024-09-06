Azerbaijan establishes joint university with Italy

The Italo-Azerbaijani University, establishes with the participation of five leading Italian universities in Azerbaijan. Establishment of such a joint educational institution in Azerbaijan is evidence of strategic partnership between the two countries. This was stated by President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the Chernobio International Forum on 6 September.

"Students who start studying there will play the role of a natural bridge between Azerbaijan and Italy. They will speak Italian fluently and will study the historical heritage and culture of Italy more deeply," he noted.