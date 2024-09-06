Ilham Aliyev: 80% of peace treaty with Armenia already been agreed

"We can achieve peace in the South Caucasus, and today we see that this is possible through peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at the Chernobio International Forum in Italy on 6 September.

Having emphasized that about 80% of the text of the peace treaty has already been agreed upon, Aliyev noted that the process of border delimitation and even demarcation has already begun.

"This is a small step, a 30 km section has been delimited, but we have a 1000 km border with Armenia. However, it is a step in the right direction, which will lead to the signing of a peace agreement",he said.