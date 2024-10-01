Baku expects Tehran to execute sentence on Azerbaijani Embassy attacker

Baku expects Tehran to execute the sentence against the person who committed an armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran in January 2023.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev informed journalists today that the parties are currently negotiating on this issue. According to him, the issue is of ‘procedural nature’.

‘Now we are waiting for the opposite side to confirm an appropriate decree,' the Prosecutor General added.

Recently, pro-government media in Azerbaijan circulated reports that the sentence against the person who committed an armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy has not yet been executed in Iran, which caused Baku's dissatisfaction.

It should be recalled that in the early morning of 27 January 2023, an Iranian citizen armed with a machine gun, Yasin Huseynzadeh, broke into the Embassy building and shot the head of security, wounding two others.

Baku treated the attack as a terrorist attack. The Embassy was evacuated. In October 2023, Yasin Huseynzadeh was sentenced to death. However, this statement has not been officially confirmed.

According to diplomatic sources, the death sentence has not yet been carried out. This summer, the Azerbaijani Embassy resumed its work in Tehran in a new building.