Baku hosts prosecutors' meeting on protection of Caspian Sea ecology

Baku is hosting a five-sided meeting of leading officials of the prosecutor's offices of the Caspian littoral states on 4 April on the theme: "Environmental violations in the Caspian Sea: strategies of prosecutor's offices on protection of the marine environment".

Opening the meeting, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kyamran Aliyev emphasised that the Caspian Sea is the common wealth of the littoral states and protection of the environment and biodiversity of the Caspian Sea is a moral duty of the littoral countries.

He voiced confidence that the Baku meeting will be useful to strengthen measures to combat crime and reinforce co-operation in this field.

Aliyev also drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 - from 11 to 24 November this year.

"Within the framework of this prestigious event, the Prosecutor General's Office of our country plans to organise a meeting dedicated to mobilisation of law enforcement agencies to fight climate change and solve environmental problems of the Caspian Sea," he said.

Note that the Baku meeting is attended by Deputy Prosecutors General of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.