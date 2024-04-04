Israeli Ambassador's wife organised help for residents of "Clean World" orphanage
The wife of the Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anna Dick has been conducting a campaign for the last few days to deliver donations in the form of clothes, toys, shoes and household items to the shelter of the organisation "Temiz Dunya", where women and children who are victims of domestic violence have found refuge. The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan informed Turan.
"In the period of holidays - Novruz, Ramadan and the approaching Jewish holiday of Passover, we once again recall the strong friendship between Israel and Azerbaijan. This friendship is defined by solidarity in difficult times," the press release reads.
In turn, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick said in a publication on a social platform that he was proud of the campaign led by his wife to transfer clothes, toys, shoes and other items from the staff of the diplomatic mission to the shelter "Temiz Dunya", which provides shelter to women and children affected by domestic violence.
