The sister of the former chairman of the IBA addressed the President on the occasion of Ramadan
To the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. Ilham Aliyev
Dear Mr. President,
In honor of the holy month of Ramadan, I appeal to you with a plea for help and justice. Nine years have passed since the actions of our enemies plunged our family into darkness, depriving us of happiness and peace. Today they are trying to deprive our brother and me of our last home. This egregious act not only violates the laws of our country, but also ignores the fundamental right to housing, a principle that is supported throughout the world. It is important to note that the property in question was acquired in the 1990s, long before my brother Jahangir Hajiyev took up his position at the International Bank of Azerbaijan.
In the past, the Prison Service denied him the basic right to legal representation, not recognizing the power of attorney of his lawyer. Consequently, Jahangir is unfairly deprived of the opportunity to seek help from the legal system, which deprives him of the opportunity to seek justice. Although the recent appointment of a new Minister of Justice has raised hopes for positive changes, unfortunately, these expectations remain unfulfilled.
Mr. President, during these holy days of Ramadan, I beg you to provide Jahangir with your help and mercy, especially given the deteriorating state of his health over the years.
With the deepest respect, Amina Hajiyeva
Want to say
-
- 4 April 2024, 11:36
I would like to address society, but at the same time, the Georgian Dream and its representatives.
-
- 29 March 2024, 15:41
In a dramatic turn of events on March 26, corrupt and once-powerful former customs official Rayimbek Matraimov was loaded onto a plane in Azerbaijan and flown to Kyrgyzstan to be arrested. Images circulated in local media showed Matraimov being hauled off a plane in handcuffs by masked agents with the State Committee for National Security, or GKNB.
-
- 25 March 2024, 13:53
In the days since the mass killing at the Crocus City concert hall near Moscow, blameless Tajik migrants across Russia have been subjected to threats, verbal abuse and increased harassment from law enforcement.
-
- 18 March 2024, 11:12
On the basis of a false accusation, according to Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, by the presentation of the Baku City Chief Police Department and the decision of the Khatai District Court of Baku City, detention on remand was chosen as a preventive measure against me, H. A. Babali, who was born on 09.09.1971, who is a resident of Sumgayit city, who has higher education, who is economy editor of Turan News Agency, who is married, and who is 3rd group visually impaired. I learned about the fabricated information about currency smuggling contained in the indictment only when I was illegally detained.
