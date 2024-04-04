The sister of the former chairman of the IBA addressed the President on the occasion of Ramadan

To the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. Ilham Aliyev

Dear Mr. President,

In honor of the holy month of Ramadan, I appeal to you with a plea for help and justice. Nine years have passed since the actions of our enemies plunged our family into darkness, depriving us of happiness and peace. Today they are trying to deprive our brother and me of our last home. This egregious act not only violates the laws of our country, but also ignores the fundamental right to housing, a principle that is supported throughout the world. It is important to note that the property in question was acquired in the 1990s, long before my brother Jahangir Hajiyev took up his position at the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

In the past, the Prison Service denied him the basic right to legal representation, not recognizing the power of attorney of his lawyer. Consequently, Jahangir is unfairly deprived of the opportunity to seek help from the legal system, which deprives him of the opportunity to seek justice. Although the recent appointment of a new Minister of Justice has raised hopes for positive changes, unfortunately, these expectations remain unfulfilled.

Mr. President, during these holy days of Ramadan, I beg you to provide Jahangir with your help and mercy, especially given the deteriorating state of his health over the years.

With the deepest respect, Amina Hajiyeva