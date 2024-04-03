Baku responds to Paris, but not to Tehran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan called as "unacceptable" the accusations of the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Stephane Sejournet against Azerbaijan at a press conference on April 2 about Baku's preparation of a military escalation against Armenia and a threat to its territorial integrity.Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade considers it unacceptable that France represents Armenia as a "peace-loving country." It is unacceptable that the French side, which supplies weapons to Armenia and encourages militarism, accuses Azerbaijan of aggressive rhetoric, Hajizade said.

He urged Paris to avoid such calls when Azerbaijan "plays a crucial role as the organizer of COP-29." The policy of countries like France, which for 30 years covered up the aggression of Armenia, has not brought any benefit. The French side should understand that as long as its destructive activities are not stopped, it will not benefit the image of France and Armenia, Hajizade stressed.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not comment on the scandalous statement of an Iranian MP who called for a missile attack on the Israeli embassy in Baku.

“Procrastination, patience and delay in a decisive and similar response to the military attack of the Zionists on Iranian soil, under any title, is equal to a heavy blow to the reputation and honor of the great name of Iran. My suggestion is to openly and directly target one of the diplomatic centers of the Zionists in one of the countries of the region, preferably Azerbaijan”, Iranian MP Jalal Rashidi wrote this in his account on Platform X.