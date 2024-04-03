Baku responds to Paris, but not to Tehran
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan called as "unacceptable" the accusations of the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Stephane Sejournet against Azerbaijan at a press conference on April 2 about Baku's preparation of a military escalation against Armenia and a threat to its territorial integrity.Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade considers it unacceptable that France represents Armenia as a "peace-loving country." It is unacceptable that the French side, which supplies weapons to Armenia and encourages militarism, accuses Azerbaijan of aggressive rhetoric, Hajizade said.
He urged Paris to avoid such calls when Azerbaijan "plays a crucial role as the organizer of COP-29." The policy of countries like France, which for 30 years covered up the aggression of Armenia, has not brought any benefit. The French side should understand that as long as its destructive activities are not stopped, it will not benefit the image of France and Armenia, Hajizade stressed.
At the same time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not comment on the scandalous statement of an Iranian MP who called for a missile attack on the Israeli embassy in Baku.
“Procrastination, patience and delay in a decisive and similar response to the military attack of the Zionists on Iranian soil, under any title, is equal to a heavy blow to the reputation and honor of the great name of Iran. My suggestion is to openly and directly target one of the diplomatic centers of the Zionists in one of the countries of the region, preferably Azerbaijan”, Iranian MP Jalal Rashidi wrote this in his account on Platform X.
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports that Georgian ruling party is planning to reintroduce a controversial "foreign agent" bill, which was pulled last year amid massive protests over concerns that the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would push the country toward authoritarianism.
- 4 April 2024, 09:13
The United States on Wednesday backed ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus which it believes would bring “economic benefits to the entire region” and said the trilateral Armenia-EU-U.S. summit will take place as planned, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 3.
The Nakhchivan Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Huseyn Mammadov, sentenced the former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service, Major General of Justice Tofig Hasanov to 10 years in prison. According to the verdict, a submission will be sent to revoke Hasanov's title of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Fatherland".
