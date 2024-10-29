  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Patchy rain nearby14.60 C
  • Wednesday, 30 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 minutes ago)
Baku to host global summit of religious leaders

Baku to host global summit of religious leaders

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Baku to host global summit of religious leaders

A global conference of religious leaders will be held in Baku on 5-6 November within the framework of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29).

According to the Caucasus Muslims Department, the summit will be attended by about 30 leaders of world and traditional religions, heads of influential religious centres - patriarchs, Vatican officials, prominent religious and public figures representing different continents.

State, scientific and religious figures from 55 countries representing 30 international organisations are also expected to arrive.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line