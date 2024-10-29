Baku to host global summit of religious leaders

A global conference of religious leaders will be held in Baku on 5-6 November within the framework of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29).

According to the Caucasus Muslims Department, the summit will be attended by about 30 leaders of world and traditional religions, heads of influential religious centres - patriarchs, Vatican officials, prominent religious and public figures representing different continents.

State, scientific and religious figures from 55 countries representing 30 international organisations are also expected to arrive.