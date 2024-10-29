Pakistan Foreign Minister, Chief of General Staff Discuss Bilateral Relations
On 29 October, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and Head of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee discuss bilateral relations.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Head of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is in Azerbaijan.
The sides discussed prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries, as well as issues of regional cooperation.
The importance of Pakistan's election as a member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026 was noted. The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said.
