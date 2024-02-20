Ban on "Abzas media" employees' communication with their relatives lifted
Ban on "Abzas media" employees' communication with their relatives lifted
The investigative body has cancelled the ban on meetings and telephone conversations with relatives of the arrested employees of the online publication "Abzas media". Aysha Abdel Gadir, lawyer of one of the employees of the publication, informed Turan about it.
The information about lifting the ban on phone calls and meetings with relatives of "Abzas Media" employees was also confirmed by another lawyer of the arrested journalists - Shahla Humbatova.
*On 20 November last year, "Abzas Media" director Ulvi Hasanly was detained. On the same day, his house and the office of "Abzas Media" were searched, where the police "found" 40.000 euros.
On the same day "Abzas Media" deputy director Mohammed Kekalov was detained, and on 21 November - editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifghyzy was detained. Some time later, journalist Nargiz Absalamova was arrested and investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly was arrested on 13 December.
Journalist Elnara Gasimova was also arrested in January.
All of them are charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of conspirators) and face 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.
Add that international journalist organisations called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and stop the pressures on independent media.
-
- Social
- 20 February 2024 11:28
-
Politics
-
- 20 February 2024, 18:08
In the last 24 hours, a series of arrests of believers took place in various cities of Azerbaijan, messages on social networks. A representative of the Muslim Unity Movement confirmed to Turan that there are members of this organization among the detainees. The reason for the detentions, the names of the detainees and the places of their detention are not disclosed. Law enforcement agencies do not comment on these reports.
-
- 20 February 2024, 17:52
The role of Azerbaijan in global energy processes was the topic of the Azerbaijani-American discussions held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote about this on his account on the social network “X” on Tuesday.
-
- 20 February 2024, 17:07
On February 20, another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported. The humanitarian cargo consists of 670 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and transformer substations. The equipment will be delivered by 25 heavy trucks and is intended to restore the supply of electricity to settlements affected by military operations.
-
- 20 February 2024, 16:54
Public and political structures in Armenia have increasingly begun to raise the issue of the need for Russian border guards to leave the country. In particular, the issue of the inadmissibility of the presence of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) border guards at Yerevan Zvartnots airport and at the border checkpoint in Meghri is being raised.
Leave a review