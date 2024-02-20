"Legion Financial" shares listed

By the decision of the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) ordinary, book-entry, registered shares of joint stock company "Legion Financial" under the code AZ1001025464 ISIN with the nominal value of AZN 95.000 are listed in the standard segment of the market.

This was announced by the BSE.

The message says that 950 shares with nominal value of AZN100 will be placed by subscription method. The auction date will be announced on the BSE web page at least 2 working days in advance.

Underwriter of the placement is "Assist Finance" investment company. If all shares are sold, "Legion Financial"s authorised capital will rise from AZN2.245 million to AZN2.34 million.

Note that "Legion Financial", operating since 2020, provides leasing services.