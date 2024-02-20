  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy60 C
  • Wednesday, 21 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
Discontent Brews in Baku's Historic Kubinka District

Discontent Brews in Baku's Historic Kubinka District

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Discontent Brews in Baku's Historic Kubinka District

In the heart of Baku's historic Kubinka district, where cobblestone streets wind between centuries-old buildings, a storm is brewing. Residents, deeply rooted in their ancestral homes, have taken to the streets, united in their frustration over the relentless demolition of their cherished neighborhood.

The crux of the issue lies in the ongoing urban renewal efforts spearheaded by construction companies eager to capitalize on the prime real estate nestled within the district's quaint confines. Old single-story houses, steeped in the city's rich history, are being razed to make way for towering multi-story developments, much to the chagrin of Kubinka's inhabitants.

At the forefront of this battle are residents like Elnura Agayeva, whose family refuses to acquiesce to the proposed compensation of 2,000 manats per square meter of living space. For Agayeva and countless others, this paltry sum falls woefully short of enabling them to secure comparable housing within their beloved community. "We do not want to change our area of residence in Baku," Agayeva adamantly declares, echoing the sentiments of many Kubinka denizens.

Similarly, Hadiya Niftalieva finds herself embroiled in a legal quagmire, with RR Construction filing a lawsuit against her family for their steadfast refusal to vacate their ancestral abode. The specter of displacement looms large for Niftalieva and her kin, casting a pall of uncertainty over their future.

Matanat Malikmamedova sheds light on the economic realities facing Kubinka's residents, where meager compensation fails to offset the exorbitant costs of securing alternative housing. With house sizes ranging from a mere 16 to 30 square meters, the promised payouts amount to a mere pittance, rendering the prospect of purchasing modern accommodations in Baku an elusive dream.

Despite mounting grievances, residents' pleas for intervention have fallen on deaf ears, with bureaucratic red tape ensnaring their cries for justice. Written appeals to the highest echelons of power have yielded little more than hollow promises, leaving residents disillusioned and disheartened.

The situation has escalated to the point where confrontation is inevitable, with clashes between residents and construction workers erupting in violence. Sadagul Hasanova's harrowing ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by the relentless march of progress. Hasanova's defiant spirit epitomizes the resilience of Kubinka's inhabitants in the face of adversity.

Amidst the chaos, RR Construction maintains a veneer of legality, asserting that all actions are carried out in accordance with the law and governmental approval. The company's promise of fixed compensation and temporary accommodations rings hollow in the ears of those whose lives hang in the balance.

As the dust settles over Kubinka's beleaguered streets, one thing remains abundantly clear: the battle for the soul of Baku's historic district rages on. For the residents of Kubinka, this is not merely a fight for bricks and mortar but a quest to preserve the very essence of their community against the relentless tide of urbanization. And until their voices are heard and their grievances addressed, the struggle for justice will endure, a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who call Kubinka home.

2 comment

  • Əli

    2024-02-20

    Надо выселять чушкарню из Баку! Пусть у себя строят.

    Cavab ver

  • Elvis

    2024-02-20

    История Кубинки не многовековая а многотысячилетная. История Кубинки простирается на многие тысячелетия, уходя далеко в глубь времён, настолько древняя, что она предвосхищает возникновение египетских пирамид и Великой китайской стены. На протяжении столь длительного периода времени Кубинка превратилась в истинный артефакт культурного наследия, богатство которого должно быть признано и сохранено для будущих поколений. В связи с этим, наступило время, когда Кубинка должна быть внесена в престижный список объектов Всемирного наследия ЮНЕСКО, где она займет своё достойное место среди других выдающихся памятников человеческой истории и культуры.

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Social

  • Innovations continue in İstəSən tariff package! Social
    • 20 February 2024, 17:34

    Innovations continue in İstəSən tariff package!

    Additional traffic for WhatsApp correspondence has been provided to subscribers, along with the opportunity to renew the tariff before it expires Azercell, which constantly offers new technological solutions and offers to its subscribers, continues to innovate in the "İstəSən" tariff package. Taking into account the desires and demands of users, this time the leading mobile operator has added 1GB of Internet traffic for WhatsApp Messaging to the first digital tariff package, "İstəSən," on a free-of-charge basis. In addition to this, even when the main internet balance of the tariff is depleted, subscribers can still easily renew the tariff in the "Kabinetim" application, both in the current design and by changing to the desired new design before the usage period expires.

    Read more
  • "Under authoritarian governments, the lives of political prisoners are at stake" Social
    • 20 February 2024, 17:29

    "Under authoritarian governments, the lives of political prisoners are at stake"

    The recent tragic death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in prison has sent shockwaves across the globe, prompting concerns about the treatment and safety of political prisoners in authoritarian regimes. In Azerbaijan, a country known for its tight grip on dissent, similar worries loom large as reports of suspicious deaths and inadequate medical care within its penitentiary system surface.

    Read more
  • Unveiling the Legacy of Vitold Zglenitsky: A Pioneer in Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector Social
    • 20 February 2024, 17:24

    Unveiling the Legacy of Vitold Zglenitsky: A Pioneer in Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector

    In a tribute to the indelible contributions of Vitold Zglenitsky, a Polish engineer whose innovative spirit reshaped Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku proudly presented his biography, "Polish Nobel: Miner, Geologist Vitold Zglenitsky (1850-1904)." Authored by Andrzej Jan Khodubski, the book serves as a beacon illuminating the life and achievements of this remarkable figure. The book, presented today at the Museum of the History of Azerbaijan, was translated by Samir Sattarov, head of the Department of the Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

    Read more
  • Rains are expected on Wednesday Social
    • 20 February 2024, 14:18

    Rains are expected on Wednesday

    On Wednesday, February 21, precipitation is expected  in Baku and Absheron, light fog at night and in the morning, and a moderate north-westerly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +3 +5°, during the day +5 +7°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. However, precipitation is sometimes expected at night and in the evening in some mountainous and foothill areas, and there is a chance of snow. The east wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +6°, during the day +6 +10°;  -5 -10° is expected in the mountains at night, from -3° to +2° in the daytime.

    Read more

Встреча в Мюнхене, президентские выборы и санкции ПАСЕ: Беседа с британским экспертом Томасом де Ваалом в "Çətin sual"


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line