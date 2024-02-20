In the heart of Baku's historic Kubinka district, where cobblestone streets wind between centuries-old buildings, a storm is brewing. Residents, deeply rooted in their ancestral homes, have taken to the streets, united in their frustration over the relentless demolition of their cherished neighborhood.

The crux of the issue lies in the ongoing urban renewal efforts spearheaded by construction companies eager to capitalize on the prime real estate nestled within the district's quaint confines. Old single-story houses, steeped in the city's rich history, are being razed to make way for towering multi-story developments, much to the chagrin of Kubinka's inhabitants.

At the forefront of this battle are residents like Elnura Agayeva, whose family refuses to acquiesce to the proposed compensation of 2,000 manats per square meter of living space. For Agayeva and countless others, this paltry sum falls woefully short of enabling them to secure comparable housing within their beloved community. "We do not want to change our area of residence in Baku," Agayeva adamantly declares, echoing the sentiments of many Kubinka denizens.

Similarly, Hadiya Niftalieva finds herself embroiled in a legal quagmire, with RR Construction filing a lawsuit against her family for their steadfast refusal to vacate their ancestral abode. The specter of displacement looms large for Niftalieva and her kin, casting a pall of uncertainty over their future.

Matanat Malikmamedova sheds light on the economic realities facing Kubinka's residents, where meager compensation fails to offset the exorbitant costs of securing alternative housing. With house sizes ranging from a mere 16 to 30 square meters, the promised payouts amount to a mere pittance, rendering the prospect of purchasing modern accommodations in Baku an elusive dream.

Despite mounting grievances, residents' pleas for intervention have fallen on deaf ears, with bureaucratic red tape ensnaring their cries for justice. Written appeals to the highest echelons of power have yielded little more than hollow promises, leaving residents disillusioned and disheartened.

The situation has escalated to the point where confrontation is inevitable, with clashes between residents and construction workers erupting in violence. Sadagul Hasanova's harrowing ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by the relentless march of progress. Hasanova's defiant spirit epitomizes the resilience of Kubinka's inhabitants in the face of adversity.

Amidst the chaos, RR Construction maintains a veneer of legality, asserting that all actions are carried out in accordance with the law and governmental approval. The company's promise of fixed compensation and temporary accommodations rings hollow in the ears of those whose lives hang in the balance.

As the dust settles over Kubinka's beleaguered streets, one thing remains abundantly clear: the battle for the soul of Baku's historic district rages on. For the residents of Kubinka, this is not merely a fight for bricks and mortar but a quest to preserve the very essence of their community against the relentless tide of urbanization. And until their voices are heard and their grievances addressed, the struggle for justice will endure, a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who call Kubinka home.