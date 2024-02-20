Another bowling alley at school. The Interior Ministry is conducting an investigation
A criminal case was opened in Baku regarding unethical images of schoolchildren.
A recent video circulating on social networks depicting a violent altercation involving a child has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the prevalence of bullying and violence among adolescents in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for the victim.
According to statements from the Ministry's press service, the perpetrators of the violence have been identified and interviewed, and examinations have been initiated as part of the investigation. The case has been prioritized by law enforcement authorities, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing instances of child violence.
The victim, a student of the 156th Baku school, was physically assaulted and bullied by fellow student Dilara Rzagulieva, outside the school grounds in 2023. The incident was recorded on video and shared online with the intention of humiliating the victim. While the victim's identity remains protected under child rights laws, the impact of the incident on her well-being and mental health is deeply concerning.
In response to the incident, school authorities have engaged in dialogue with the victim and her parents, and legal action has been initiated against the rapist. However, broader societal issues surrounding the incident have prompted calls for systemic interventions to address the root causes of child violence.
Social media platforms have come under scrutiny for their role in perpetuating and amplifying instances of violence and bullying. Concerns have been raised about the monetization of violent content on platforms like TikTok, where videos garnering thousands of views contribute to the normalization of violence and exploitation.
Citizens like Guljahan Alimardanova have called for urgent action to regulate social media platforms and prevent the dissemination of violent content. Journalist Afet Telmangizi has urged users to refrain from sharing or consuming such videos, emphasizing the importance of responsible online behavior.
Mehriban Zeynalova, Chairman of the Clean World society, has highlighted the societal influence on children's behavior, emphasizing the role of parents, schools, and broader community norms in shaping attitudes towards violence. Zeynalova underscores the need for collective action to address bullying and promote a culture of empathy and respect.
As society monitors the aftermath with the aftermath of this disturbing incident, there is a growing consensus on the need for comprehensive measures to combat child violence, including stricter regulations on social media platforms, enhanced education and awareness campaigns, and strengthened support systems for victims. By addressing the underlying factors contributing to violence and fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for children, Azerbaijan can work towards preventing future incidents and promoting the well-being of its youth.
