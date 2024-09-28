Bayramov and Baerbock Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Situation

On September 27, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

The German side was provided with detailed information about the work done in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku.

Regarding the current situation in the region, including reconstruction efforts in territories liberated from occupation and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Bayramov emphasized that "the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Constitution and legislative documents of Armenia, as well as the rapid militarization of that country, pose a threat to the peace agenda." The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.