Bayramov and Baerbock Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Situation
Bayramov and Baerbock Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Situation
On September 27, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.
The German side was provided with detailed information about the work done in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku.
Regarding the current situation in the region, including reconstruction efforts in territories liberated from occupation and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Bayramov emphasized that "the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Constitution and legislative documents of Armenia, as well as the rapid militarization of that country, pose a threat to the peace agenda." The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.
Politics
-
- 28 September 2024, 14:06
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on a hunger strike for 107 days while in detention, is facing pressure to end his protest, Gasimov’s relatives said.
-
- 28 September 2024, 12:12
A year after the organized departure of the entire Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh, only 2.6% of the former Armenian residents of the region have obtained Armenian citizenship. According to the Armenian Migration Service, out of approximately 120,000 displaced individuals, only 3,226 people have received Armenian passports.
-
- 28 September 2024, 12:05
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits. The document was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other's legitimate interests.
-
- 28 September 2024, 11:04
Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Leave a review