The Milli Majlis of the new convocation is beginning its work

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits. The document was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other's legitimate interests.