Bayramov and Mirzoyan to continue talks on "still open issues"
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks in Almaty on May 10-11. The ministers welcomed the progress on the issue of border delimitation and the agreements reached in this direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The foreign ministers and their delegations continued to discuss the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They agreed to continue negotiations on "still open issues that cause differences in the positions of the parties."
During the visit, Bayramov and Mirzoyan met separately and in a trilateral format with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for providing a platform for negotiations.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi on Saturday. They protest against the "foreign agents" law, which the authorities are trying to adopt.
- 11 May 2024, 14:21
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the release of Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force and his dismissal to the reserve in connection with the achievement of the age limit for military service. This was announced today at a meeting in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
- 11 May 2024, 12:45
The Seventh International Music Festival "Harybulbul" opened in Shusha on May 11. The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This year, for the first time, festival events will be held in Lachin, on May 13. The current Kharybulbul festival coincided with the events within the framework of the Year "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024". The International music Festival "Kharybulbul" was first held in Shusha in 1989.
- 11 May 2024, 12:32
Over the past week, police officers have discovered new weapons caches in Karabakh.
