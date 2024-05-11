Bayramov and Mirzoyan to continue talks on "still open issues"

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks in Almaty on May 10-11. The ministers welcomed the progress on the issue of border delimitation and the agreements reached in this direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The foreign ministers and their delegations continued to discuss the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They agreed to continue negotiations on "still open issues that cause differences in the positions of the parties."

During the visit, Bayramov and Mirzoyan met separately and in a trilateral format with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for providing a platform for negotiations.