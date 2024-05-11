Strong wind  is expected in Baku on Sunday

On Sunday, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. From the afternoon of May 12 to the 13th, the northwesterly wind speed is expected to increase to 15-18 m/s, in some places to 20-23 m/s, as well as precipitation, thunderstorms in some places. The air temperature will be +13 +17° at night, +20 +25° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.

Precipitation is sometimes expected in a number of northern and western regions of Azerbaijan on May 12. Showers, thunderstorms, hail will take place in some areas, and sleet is expected in the evening in high-altitude areas. the wind will increase in some areas, the west wind will increase. The air temperature will be +13 +17° at night, +25 +30° in the daytime, +3 +8° in the mountains at night, +10 +15° in the daytime.