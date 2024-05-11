Strong wind is expected in Baku on Sunday
On Sunday, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. From the afternoon of May 12 to the 13th, the northwesterly wind speed is expected to increase to 15-18 m/s, in some places to 20-23 m/s, as well as precipitation, thunderstorms in some places. The air temperature will be +13 +17° at night, +20 +25° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.
Precipitation is sometimes expected in a number of northern and western regions of Azerbaijan on May 12. Showers, thunderstorms, hail will take place in some areas, and sleet is expected in the evening in high-altitude areas. the wind will increase in some areas, the west wind will increase. The air temperature will be +13 +17° at night, +25 +30° in the daytime, +3 +8° in the mountains at night, +10 +15° in the daytime.
Social
-
- 10 May 2024, 18:15
As Azerbaijan gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) from November 22 to November 29, 2023, expectations are high with an estimated 11,000 to 50,000 international guests anticipated to converge on the country. This event not only highlights Azerbaijan's role in global environmental issues but also its strategic position in fostering dialogue between the West and the Global South, especially in transitions to green energy.
-
- 10 May 2024, 17:28
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on Saturday, the north-westerly wind will change to south. The air temperature at night will be +12+16, during the day it will be +19+24 degrees.
-
- 9 May 2024, 19:20
Recent torrential rains have once again highlighted the chronic water and sewage management issues in Azerbaijan, particularly affecting the Binagadi and Absheron districts. Residents, weary from years of similar occurrences, voice frustrations over damaged properties and unmet governmental promises.
-
- 9 May 2024, 18:53
While the world celebrates the historic Victory Day on May 9, various countries of the former USSR honor their surviving heroes of World War II with gestures of appreciation and financial support. A comparative analysis reveals a spectrum of approaches taken by different countries in recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans.
