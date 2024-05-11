Opponents of the law on foreign agents held the most massive rally in Tbilisi

Opponents of the law on foreign agents held the most massive rally in Tbilisi

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi on Saturday. They protest against the "foreign agents" law, which the authorities are trying to adopt.

The demonstration lasted all day and lasted until late at night. Opponents of the law on "foreign agents" will spend the night of May 12-13 outside the building of the Parliament of Georgia.

On May 13, at 9 a.m. Tbilisi time, a meeting of the legal committee of the parliament should be held, where the scandalous bill will be discussed in the third final reading.

The meeting of the session and voting in the third reading in the parliament should be held on May 14.

The European Union and the United States warned Tbilisi that the adoption of this pro-Russian law is taking Georgia away from the EU and NATO.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video