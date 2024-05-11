General Ramiz Tahirov was dismissed from the service due to his age

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the release of Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force and his dismissal to the reserve in connection with the achievement of the age limit for military service. This was announced today at a meeting in the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The leadership of the military department thanked Tahirov for his many years of impeccable service in the Azerbaijani Army, special merits in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his future life.

General Tahirov is considered one of the most competent military specialists in Azerbaijan. His military leadership talent was particularly evident during the 44-day war in 2020 to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the structure of the Azerbaijani Air Force also includes air defense forces.