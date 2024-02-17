Bayramov meets with O'Brien

On February 16, within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, discussed the issues on normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the situation in the region

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda between the two countries, as well as prospects for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis," the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Bayramov drew the attention of the American diplomat to the recent provocation of Armenia on the conditional border.

Bayramov stressed that the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a sniper shot without any motivating factors after five months of stability is a blow to the peace process. At the same time, the unacceptability of the large-scale abuse of the European Union mission in Armenia as a means of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda was noted, Bayramov continued.

He noted that the so-called "binocular diplomacy" of the EU mission contradicts its stated goals, such as promoting regional stability, as well as building trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As for the draft peace agreement, the existing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the legislative acts and the Constitution of Armenia, its appeals to international organizations and courts were once again mentioned. The Azerbaijani minister stressed the importance of rejecting these claims. "The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in conclusion.