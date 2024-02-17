Ilham Aliyev meets with the special representative of the US President
Ilham Aliyev meets with the special representative of the US President
On February 16 in Munich, at a meeting within the framework of the security conference, President Ilham Aliyev and the special coordinator of the US President for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein discussed the issues of supplying Azerbaijani hydrocarbons to world markets and the development of the Middle Corridor. Hochstein conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming SOR29 in Azerbaijan, the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state.
Recalling the partnership between the two countries since the 1990s in projects for the supply of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian Sea to world markets, the representative of the US President noted the strategic importance of Azerbaijan in the region. The parties discussed the development of the Middle Corridor and the role of Azerbaijan in this process, and touched upon issues of cooperation within the framework of the SOR29. During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijani-American bilateral relations.
Politics
-
- 17 February 2024, 20:16
On February 17 Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan at a vilateral meeting in Munich discussed the issues of peace treaty negotiations, normalization of relations and border delimitation.
-
- 17 February 2024, 19:43
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev today discussed efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the State Department said in a readout of today’s Munich meeting.
-
- 17 February 2024, 14:28
A trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olav Scholz began in Munich on the morning of February 17. Before the trilateral talks, Scholz met separately with Aliyev and Pashinyan.
-
- 17 February 2024, 14:26
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has submitted to the Milli Majlis an idea on the appointment of Fikret Mammadov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of the country.
Leave a review