On February 16 in Munich, at a meeting within the framework of the security conference, President Ilham Aliyev and the special coordinator of the US President for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein discussed the issues of supplying Azerbaijani hydrocarbons to world markets and the development of the Middle Corridor. Hochstein conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming SOR29 in Azerbaijan, the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state.

Recalling the partnership between the two countries since the 1990s in projects for the supply of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian Sea to world markets, the representative of the US President noted the strategic importance of Azerbaijan in the region. The parties discussed the development of the Middle Corridor and the role of Azerbaijan in this process, and touched upon issues of cooperation within the framework of the SOR29. During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijani-American bilateral relations.