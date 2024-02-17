    • flag_AZ
Meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel, Ilham Aliyev and Yitzhak Herzog, met within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. The talks were held on the initiative of the Israeli side, the website of the head of Azerbaijan. The Duke congratulated Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election.

The parties exchanged  views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in various fields,  noted the activities of the intergovernmental commission, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. It was stressed that the beginning of the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the State of Israel "gave impetus to the development of bilateral relations." There was also an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

 

