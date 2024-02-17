Ned Price Becomes U.S. UN Mission's Number Two Official

Former State Department spokesperson Ned Price has been promoted to the position of deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Prince's new boss, confirmed the news on Friday noting "thrilled to welcome Ned Price to the USUN team as my new Deputy, managing my Washington office and serving as my representative in deputy-level meetings. Having served as Secretary Blinken’s Spokesperson and Senior Advisor, Ned’s judgment and expertise will be a tremendous asset to me and the entire USUN team."

Price, currently a senior adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In his new role he will replace Jeffrey Prescott, who was recently confirmed to represent the United States before U.N. food and agriculture agencies in Rome.