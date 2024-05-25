Bayramov told Berbok about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The day before, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Germany, Jeyhun Bayramov and Annalena Berbok had a telephone conversation. The parties discussed current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations, the current situation in the region, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Berbok was provided with detailed information about the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, held on May 10-11 in Almaty. In particular, it was noted that issues of disagreement in the framework of the peace process were considered in Almaty, and the need for continued negotiations was emphasized.

Agreements and confidence-building measures recently reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in particular, the return of 4 Azerbaijani villages, were noted as important measures within the framework of the peace process.

During the telephone conversation, the importance of holding an event in Berlin in April under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan and Germany in the format of the “Petersburg Climate Dialogue” in preparation for the upcoming 29th session of the COP29 climate conference in Baku was also stressed. The sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.