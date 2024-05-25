Bayramov told Berbok about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Bayramov told Berbok about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia
The day before, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Germany, Jeyhun Bayramov and Annalena Berbok had a telephone conversation. The parties discussed current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations, the current situation in the region, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Berbok was provided with detailed information about the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, held on May 10-11 in Almaty. In particular, it was noted that issues of disagreement in the framework of the peace process were considered in Almaty, and the need for continued negotiations was emphasized.
Agreements and confidence-building measures recently reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in particular, the return of 4 Azerbaijani villages, were noted as important measures within the framework of the peace process.
During the telephone conversation, the importance of holding an event in Berlin in April under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan and Germany in the format of the “Petersburg Climate Dialogue” in preparation for the upcoming 29th session of the COP29 climate conference in Baku was also stressed. The sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
Politics
-
- 25 May 2024, 20:29
By order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 154 convicts were pardoned. Of them, 63 were released from imprisonment, 52 – the term of the remaining prison sentence was reduced by half; however, not a single political prisoner was on the list of pardoned.
-
On May 25, the Khatai District Court of Baku considered a motion to extend the pretrial detention of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, arrested in the Abzas Media case. According to lawyer Rovshana Ragimova, the court satisfied the request and decided to extend the journalist’s arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. Thus, the total period of Absalamova’s pre-trial detention will reach 6 months 21 days, the lawyer added.
-
- 25 May 2024, 13:36
On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco. According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation it was stressed that bilateral relations "are of a special nature" and "at the level of strategic partnership." The Ambassador noted the successful development of relations in all spheres, while focusing on cooperation in the field of science and education, noting with satisfaction "the work carried out towards the opening of Italian universities in Azerbaijan."
-
US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on May 28. "The United States values bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over the more than 30 years of our diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on common interests, including energy and regional security, and the fight against terrorism. Both countries fought shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan and, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor, together faced the challenges of regional energy security," the message says.
Leave a review