Blinken Headed To Eastern Europe Next Week As Concerns Mount About Russian Aggression In Neighborhood
The Top U.S. diplomat will next week travel to Eastern Europe to reaffirm U.S. support against Russian aggression in the neighborhood, and to discuss collaborative defense modernization as well as the region's energy security, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Secretary Antony Blinken will be in Chisinau and Prague May 28-31 to meet with senior officials and also to participate in NATO's last major diplomatic get-together before leaders meet at a summit to celebrate the Alliance's 80th anniversary in Washington in July.
The trip also comes as concerns mount about Russia’s advances in Ukraine, its interference in neighboring Moldova, and pro-Moscow legislation being promoted in Georgia.
In Chişinau, Blinken is expected to announce a “robust” support package for Moldova, where there are 1,500 Russian troops stationed in Transnistria, as the top U.S. diplomat for Europe, James O'Brien, told reporters on Friday. “There’s not a direct military threat that we see at this time, but there’s ongoing Russian influence operations, and that is of concern,” he said.
Asked by TURAN whether Washington viewed Moldova as a "success case", in comparison to Georgia, in their paths towards NATO, O'Brien said, in both countries it’s clear the populations want to move toward transatlantic integration.
"That includes the EU and NATO. It’s evident in opinion polls. It’s even in Georgia’s own constitution, which was enacted by Georgian Dream. So, the very party that is now raising questions is the party that was elected to office several times and locked in its policy of wanting to pursue membership in the EU and NATO."
He went on to add that in Moldova, President Sandu has been a target of Russian disinformation and aggressive operations since her inauguration.
"And we think that her success in delivering better results for Moldovans and in integrating further to Europe over the last years demonstrates that it’s a wise course. Obviously, people of Moldova will have a chance to decide. We want them to decide in a free and fair environment with as little interference and disinformation as possible, and the Secretary’s visit will reinforce that point," he said.
In Prague, Blinken will meet Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský and other officials to discuss support for Ukraine, including a Czech initiative to supply more munitions to Kyiv, before attending the NATO gathering.
Politics
- 25 May 2024, 20:29
By order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 154 convicts were pardoned. Of them, 63 were released from imprisonment, 52 – the term of the remaining prison sentence was reduced by half; however, not a single political prisoner was on the list of pardoned.
On May 25, the Khatai District Court of Baku considered a motion to extend the pretrial detention of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, arrested in the Abzas Media case. According to lawyer Rovshana Ragimova, the court satisfied the request and decided to extend the journalist’s arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. Thus, the total period of Absalamova’s pre-trial detention will reach 6 months 21 days, the lawyer added.
- 25 May 2024, 13:36
On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco. According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation it was stressed that bilateral relations "are of a special nature" and "at the level of strategic partnership." The Ambassador noted the successful development of relations in all spheres, while focusing on cooperation in the field of science and education, noting with satisfaction "the work carried out towards the opening of Italian universities in Azerbaijan."
US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on May 28. "The United States values bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over the more than 30 years of our diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on common interests, including energy and regional security, and the fight against terrorism. Both countries fought shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan and, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor, together faced the challenges of regional energy security," the message says.
