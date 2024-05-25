    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(12 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Riots in New Caledonia: While Paris condemns Azerbaijan's intervention, China is ready to benefit
Riots in New Caledonia: While Paris condemns Azerbaijan's intervention, China is ready to benefit

Riots in New Caledonia: While Paris condemns Azerbaijan's intervention, China is ready to benefit

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Riots in New Caledonia: While Paris condemns Azerbaijan's intervention, China is ready to benefit

Recent riots in New Caledonia have ignited condemnation from Paris, as French authorities accuse Azerbaijan of meddling in the region's affairs. However, analysts speculate that China may ultimately reap the rewards of the unrest, capitalizing on the potential destabilization of French influence in the area. Frédéric Grare, a Senior Policy Fellow at the Asian Program of the European Council on Foreign Relations, explores this dynamic in his article "Rebellion in Paradise," published in the journal *International Politics and Society* (IPG).

Grare contends that the fragile situation in the archipelago has created an opening for foreign intervention, often preceding bouts of civil unrest. The French government, in particular, has rebuked alleged involvement by Azerbaijan. In July 2023, Azerbaijan initiated the establishment of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) to support liberation movements against French colonialism. Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the Congress of New Caledonia and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan on April 18. Azerbaijani flags adorned pro-independence rallies prior to the eruption of violence, with BIG vocalizing solidarity with the Kanak people and denouncing "French repression."

While foreign interference may not directly trigger unrest, it serves as a catalyst for external agendas. Grare draws parallels between Baku's actions in New Caledonia and Russia's anti-Western maneuvers elsewhere, including support for independence movements. Pro-Putin posters have surfaced at independence demonstrations, and anti-French rhetoric propagated on social media mirrors Russian narratives. Russia's backing of independence causes, heightened since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, aligns with its broader geopolitical ambitions, leveraging regional instability to advance its interests.

Experts posit that China stands to gain significantly amidst the turmoil. Beijing seeks to challenge Western dominance in the South Pacific, aiming to expand its political, economic, and military foothold. China actively courts island states on issues spanning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, human rights, and maritime disputes. Additionally, Beijing eyes the region's natural resources, undertaking infrastructure projects with potential dual military applications.

Following a security pact with the Solomon Islands in 2022, China pursues similar agreements with other island states. Discussions about financial support for New Caledonia signal Beijing's strategic interest, with talks on potential security cooperation underway.

China's strategy hinges on isolating island states from Western influence, exploiting unrest to discredit French and Western presence. New Caledonia's nickel reserves are of particular interest, as Beijing views the weakening of French influence as advantageous to its regional ambitions.

The implications extend beyond France's interests, amplifying uncertainty in an already volatile region. Paris and allies seek a swift resolution, but the complexity of issues complicates efforts. Restoring law and order remains paramount, with both sides urged to compromise to initiate a trust-building process.

 

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 20:29

    Not a single political prisoner has been pardoned - human rights activists

    By order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 154 convicts were pardoned. Of them, 63 were released from imprisonment, 52 – the term of the remaining prison sentence was reduced by half; however,  not a single political prisoner was on the list of pardoned.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 17:19

    The court extended the arrest of journalist N. Absalamova for another 22 days

    On May 25, the Khatai District Court of Baku considered a motion to extend the pretrial detention of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, arrested in the Abzas Media case. According to lawyer Rovshana Ragimova, the court satisfied the request and decided to extend the journalist’s arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. Thus, the total period of Absalamova’s pre-trial detention will reach 6 months 21 days, the lawyer added.

    Read more
  • "Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner in the EU" - Ilham Aliyev Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 13:36

    "Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner in the EU" - Ilham Aliyev

    On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco. According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation it was stressed that bilateral relations "are of a special nature" and "at the level of strategic partnership." The Ambassador noted the successful development of relations in all spheres, while focusing on cooperation in the field of science and education, noting with satisfaction "the work carried out towards the opening of Italian universities in Azerbaijan."

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 25 May 2024, 13:22

    The United States called on Azerbaijan to take "fundamental steps" in democratic governance – Biden's message to Aliyev

    US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on May 28. "The United States values bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.  Over the more than 30 years of our diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on common interests, including energy and regional security, and the fight against terrorism.  Both countries fought shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan and, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor, together faced the challenges of regional energy security," the message says.

    Read more

İran Prezidentinin həlak olduğu hadisə Azərbaycan- İran münasibətlərinə təsir edə bilərmi? – Nəsimi Məmmədli Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line