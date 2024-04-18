Biden Admin Urges Georgia Against Russian-Inspired ‘Foreign Agents Law’
Biden Admin Urges Georgia Against Russian-Inspired ‘Foreign Agents Law’
The United States said Wednesday it will continue to urge and reiterate with the Georgian government its “dire concern” with a highly controversial foreign agent law, as Georgian parliament voted to approve it in the first reading, amid mass street protests, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The draft bill, which the opposition denounces as 'russian', if enacted, "could stigmatize civil society organizations working to improve the lives of Georgians citizens and media organizations operating within Georgia to provide information to Georgian citizens" State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing.
"... This kind of legislation is not in line with the EU’s norms and values, which would certainly negatively impact Georgia’s stated goal to eventually become a party to the European Union," Patel told TURAN's correspondent.
In the meantime, he refrained from commenting further on the latest engagements with Georgian officials, saying "we never think diplomacy is dead".
-
- Politics
- 18 April 2024 12:27
-
- Agriculture
- 18 April 2024 12:36
Politics
-
- 18 April 2024, 22:10
The head of "Meclis.info" website Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport in the evening of 18 April. He himself managed to inform his fellow journalists about it.
-
Russia expects Armenia to explain the "military-political agreements" with the United States and the European Union reached in Brussels on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated on April 18.
-
- 18 April 2024, 16:58
Activist of the Ganja branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Shahin Hajiyev was transferred from general regime colony No. 6 to the Gobustan indoor prison, the message of the PFPA.
-
- 18 April 2024, 15:58
On April 18, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan rejected the appeal of activist Punhan Kerimli, who was arrested after deportation from Germany. Thus, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of imprisonment of Kerimli for a period of 5 years in the drug case.
Leave a review