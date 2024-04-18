Social network user Elshan Kerimov detained in Yevlakh region of Azerbaijan.

Active user of social networks Elshan Kerimov was detained in Yevlakh region of Azerbaijan. This was reported by his brother Parviz Kerimov.

According to him, Elshan has been living in Russia for 30 years, engaged in small business, and has Russian citizenship.

He recently returned to Azerbaijan for his father's wake and was detained on 17 April in the village of Rustamly.

"Elshan was taken away by masked men right from the memorial tent under the pretext of "registration of foreigners". At the same time, they took away his phone," Kerimov said.

Relatives have no information about Elshan Kerimov's fate.

"We went to the district prosecutor's office. There we were told that Elshan was sent to Baku," Barth said.

He noted that Kerimov’s family members are in Moscow and they have applied to the relevant authorities to clarify his fate.

It was not possible to get comments from law enforcement agencies.

According to some sources, E.Kerimov is a supporter of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA). In social networks he shared reports on the arrests of activists of this party and demanded the release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.