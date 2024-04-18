Social network user Elshan Kerimov detained in Yevlakh region of Azerbaijan.
Active user of social networks Elshan Kerimov was detained in Yevlakh region of Azerbaijan. This was reported by his brother Parviz Kerimov.
According to him, Elshan has been living in Russia for 30 years, engaged in small business, and has Russian citizenship.
He recently returned to Azerbaijan for his father's wake and was detained on 17 April in the village of Rustamly.
"Elshan was taken away by masked men right from the memorial tent under the pretext of "registration of foreigners". At the same time, they took away his phone," Kerimov said.
Relatives have no information about Elshan Kerimov's fate.
"We went to the district prosecutor's office. There we were told that Elshan was sent to Baku," Barth said.
He noted that Kerimov’s family members are in Moscow and they have applied to the relevant authorities to clarify his fate.
It was not possible to get comments from law enforcement agencies.
According to some sources, E.Kerimov is a supporter of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA). In social networks he shared reports on the arrests of activists of this party and demanded the release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
The head of "Meclis.info" website Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport in the evening of 18 April. He himself managed to inform his fellow journalists about it.
Russia expects Armenia to explain the "military-political agreements" with the United States and the European Union reached in Brussels on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated on April 18.
Activist of the Ganja branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Shahin Hajiyev was transferred from general regime colony No. 6 to the Gobustan indoor prison, the message of the PFPA.
On April 18, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan rejected the appeal of activist Punhan Kerimli, who was arrested after deportation from Germany. Thus, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of imprisonment of Kerimli for a period of 5 years in the drug case.
