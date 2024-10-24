Baku and Yerevan reported on the results of the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Kazan (video)

The press services of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia released identical statements regarding today’s meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Kazan.

"On October 24, 2024, a meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, took place in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit.

The parties discussed the advancement of a bilateral peace agenda, including a peace treaty, the delimitation and demarcation of borders, and other issues of mutual interest. The foreign ministers were instructed to continue bilateral negotiations on the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations with the aim of finalizing and concluding it as soon as possible," the statement said.

Bilateral Meeting of Aliyev and Pashinyan Taking Place in Kazan

A bilateral meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia began at noon as part of the BRICS summit in Kazan. The meeting involves Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the foreign ministers, deputy prime ministers, and foreign policy advisors of both countries. Before the meeting, Pashinyan made several key statements at the summit. He announced that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on all fundamental issues necessary to establish a foundation for peace.

The main points of his speech include:

- The peace treaty project with Baku has been agreed upon by at least 80-90%. Armenia is interested in having international transport communications and pipelines passing through its territory and is ready to ensure their security independently.

- Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to simplify border and customs control procedures to facilitate communication with Nakhchivan.

- Yerevan offered Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement without further clarification of the wording.

- The peace treaty with Baku includes agreed-upon phrases regarding the absence of territorial claims, non-use of force, and the establishment of diplomatic relations.

