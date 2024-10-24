The Prosecutor's Office continues to expose agricultural product exporters

For the second consecutive day, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reports on the exposure of agricultural product exporters accused of failing to return funds to the country.

According to the investigation, the founders of the companies "Khachmaz Agro," "Natural Fruit," "Fresh Fruits Group," "Global Trade Group," and "Garden Store" - namely, Tarlan Mammadov, Gunduz Huseynov, Hafiz Rezzanijat, Elshan Amrakhov, Royal Imanov, Intigam Nasirov, Nijdat Alimardanov, and others operating abroad - are accused of not returning $340 million earned from agricultural exports to the accounts of authorized banks in Azerbaijan.

They face charges under Articles 208.2.1 and 208.2.2 (failure to return a large sum of foreign currency from abroad by a group of individuals in collusion), 308.2 (abuse of office), and other Articles of the Criminal Code.

Tarlan Mammadov, Gunduz Huseynov, and Hafiz Rezaanijat have been arrested by a decision of the Binagadi District Court, while the others have been placed under police supervision. The investigation is ongoing.